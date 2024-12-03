Serena Williams breaks silence on skin bleaching rumours amid massive backlash: ‘I’m a dark, Black woman’

Serena Williams on Monday addressed the rumors that she had been bleaching her skin to make it look lighter. Williams went on to say that sunshine causes color differences. “There's a thing called sunlight, and you get different colors in that sunlight.”

The tennis icon went live on Instagram to respond to claims that she lightened her skin with chemicals. The speculations started after she posted a video from her children's school program in which she was seen with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Promoting her cosmetics line live, she describes herself as a “dark Black woman” who adores her appearance. Williams stated that lightening the natural hue of the skin is “just not my thing.”

She discussed her skin tone while giving a cosmetics tutorial for Wyan Beauty. “And then I just put that neutral color, which is actually the color of my skin. No, I don't bleach my skin, for those of you who are critical.”

Williams went on to say that sunshine causes color differences. “There's a thing called sunlight, and you get different colors in that sunlight.”

Serena Williams calls skin bleaching rumours ‘ridiculous’

Calling out the whole thing as “ridiculous”, she said she is proud of her identity and appearance.

Williams did not pass a judgment on people who lighten their skin tone, although she claimed she was never interested in doing so. “But that’s what this world is about, and I stay in my lane — the non-judgy one, and I keep it. But no, I actually don’t bleach my skin, so can we just kinda clear that up?”

She further clarified that she was wearing “stage makeup” while assisting with her daughter's school function.

Netizens react to Serena Williams' posts

Reacting to Williams' post, one social media user wrote: “This is ridiculous that she needed to make a statement.”

“It's not necessary to clarify everyone,” another responded.

“Serena Williams shutting down these rumors with confidence! She’s always been a symbol of strength and authenticity,” a third admirer chimed in.

Some detractors also left hateful remarks on her post. “Trying her best to get white,” one stated, while another remarked, “She got Michael Jacksoned?” in reference to the late pop star who suffered vitiligo.

“This b---- got a blond weave and she's like 10 shades lighter than she was born and it looks like she's had some plastic surgery. She sounds stupid AF,” a third criticized.

“U look like a white woman .. self-hate at its fullest,” a fourth added.