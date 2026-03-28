Shay Taylor-Allen GoFundMe: US woman returns as a doctor in Yale hospital where she served as janitor

Shay Taylor-Allen, who started her first job at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut at the age of 18, worked there for ten years as a janitor. She will commence her anesthesiology residency in the same hospital in a few months. Shay Taylor-Allen, a former janitor at Yale New Haven Hospital, will begin her anesthesiology residency there after overcoming challenges in her academic journey.

The medical school student, now 32 years old, accepted a cleaning position immediately after graduating from high school, primarily to cover her expenses. At that time, she was far from envisioning her future as a physician. Even after enrolling in college, she continued with her cleaning job.

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Shay Taylor-Allen: All on her mother's hospitalisation “I was working full-time as a janitor because around that time also my mom got sick, and she was in and out of hospital,” Taylor-Allen told PEOPLE. “They couldn't figure out what was going on with her.”

She recalled how medical professionals consistently disregarded her mother's symptoms as mere mental illness, which hindered their ability to provide appropriate treatment. However, despite her repeated discharges, Taylor-Allen was convinced that her mother's issues extended well beyond psychosomatic concerns.

From that point forward, she aspired to champion the cause of patients. She started envisioning a future within the hospital that transcended her role as a janitor. "I started Googling how to become a doctor and I just went on from there," she told People.

Shay Taylor-Allen's career in medicine Taylor-Allen's path to a career in medicine was unconventional. After finishing high school as one of the top students, she obtained her undergraduate degree from Southern Connecticut State University. However, similar to many future physicians who realize their passion later in life, she had to establish a solid academic background in the sciences.

She subsequently pursued a post-baccalaureate and master's-level program at Quinnipiac University, an essential step that facilitated the transition from ambition to eligibility for medical school.

In her preparation for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT), she encountered challenges, including the necessity to retake the exam. Her final score, approximately in the 73rd percentile, demonstrated both progress and perseverance. For numerous candidates, the MCAT represents a significant obstacle; however, her journey highlights a more extensive truth. Achieving success in the field of medicine is seldom a straightforward path, and tenacity frequently holds equal importance to initial results.

Howard university: A turning point in her journey Her admission to Howard University College of Medicine represented a significant milestone.

After earning her medical degree, Taylor-Allen participated in the highly competitive residency matching process. She successfully secured a position in anaesthesiology at Yale New Haven Hospital, the same institution where she had previously worked behind the scenes. In the United States, residency placements are assigned through a national matching system that assesses candidates comprehensively, taking into account academic achievements, clinical experiences, interviews, and recommendations.

Shay Taylor-Allen GoFundMe Three days ago, Shay Taylor Allen created a GoFundMe campaign, which has generated $473 raised so far. The initial goal of the campaign is set at $7K.

“From Janitor to doctor- my story has been shared all over the world! The day I found I match at Yale as a resident doctor! While this is a happy time, we as residents only get 1 month from graduation to move to our new town! With being over 500,000 in debt for student loans any little bit would help us get to our new place of residence! Thank you to the world for all the love and support,” she wrote.

The page states that beneficiary of the campaign will be Kenton Allen. However, no further details are provided.