Peter Alexander a Republican or Democrat? Here's who called him a ‘terrible reporter’ - Biden or Trump?
Peter Alexander, a veteran NBC News correspondent, announced his departure from the network after 15 years covering the White House.
Peter Alexander, recognized as one of the most dedicated TV-news correspondents in the industry, announced to viewers on Saturday morning during a weekend broadcast of "Today" that he will be departing from his long-standing position at NBC News.
For many years, Alexander has managed the logistical complexities of co-anchoring the Saturday edition of "Today" while also serving as NBC News' chief White House correspondent. His responsibilities frequently require him to engage with sources in Washington throughout the week, followed by travel to New York City for his "Today" commitments. In total, he has spent 15 years covering the White House and has been part of the "Today" weekend team since 2018.
In a heartfelt moment on Saturday, Alexander expressed a desire to be more available for his two young daughters, having missed over 200 Friday nights due to preparations for his weekend responsibilities.
While Alexander refrained from disclosing his potential future employment, it is known that MS NOW currently has a vacant anchor position for its 11 a.m. weekday broadcast.
Also Read: Peter Alexander net worth: What was his salary? Here's how he was ranked from lowest to highest as 'Today' Show host
Peter Alexander's role as White House reporter: Questions to Trump and Biden
Alexander has garnered attention for posing key questions to President Donald Trump, which inexplicably lead to backlash. For instance, during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Alexander questioned Trump, who was then serving his first term in the Oval Office, “What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?” Trump clapped back, saying: “I say that you’re a terrible reporter!”
The journalist informed Variety in 2022 that he has had to operate at a notably swift pace across various administrations. During the first Trump White House, he experienced a sense of being whiplashed by “a 24-hour news cycle every 24 minutes.” Under President Joe Biden, the White House correspondent still faced a considerable amount to process.
One of the early initiatives from Biden included a 45-minute background call for reporters, “I could have given you 25 pages on it,” Alexander recalled.
When Alexander questioned Trump last spring regarding Qatar's donation of a $400 million jet intended for use as Air Force One, which would subsequently be allocated to the Trump library, the POTUS reacted with hostility not only towards him but also directed his ire at NBC News and even at Brian Roberts, the CEO of its parent company, Comcast.
“You don’t have what it takes to be a reporter. You’re not smart enough,” fumed Trump said.
Is Alexander a Democrat or Republican?
He once said, "I’ve asked tough questions of Republican presidents and Democratic presidents and I’ve gotten pushback from both sides, but the job remains the same in those situations.
While his his political affiliations are not confirmed, he stated as a journalist, “I view myself not as an advocate for Republicans or for Democrats, but as an advocate for the facts."
Alexander first became part of NBC News in 2004, reporting on a diverse array of stories both internationally and domestically. He was tasked with covering the Republican presidential race in 2012 before being appointed as a White House correspondent that same year. Following a period as a national correspondent from 2014 to 2016, Alexander returned to the White House beat in 2017, subsequently being named co-chief White House correspondent alongside Kristen Welker. He maintained those responsibilities when he was appointed co-anchor of Saturday "Today" and became the network’s sole chief White House correspondent when Welker was promoted to moderator of "Meet the Press."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More