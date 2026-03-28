Peter Alexander a Republican or Democrat? Here's who called him a ‘terrible reporter’ - Biden or Trump?

Peter Alexander, recognized as one of the most dedicated TV-news correspondents in the industry, announced to viewers on Saturday morning during a weekend broadcast of "Today" that he will be departing from his long-standing position at NBC News. NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander is leaving his role after 15 years, prioritizing family time over his demanding schedule. Famous for challenging Trump, he expressed a desire to be more present for his daughters, having missed numerous weekends due to work commitments. (Peter Alexander/X) For many years, Alexander has managed the logistical complexities of co-anchoring the Saturday edition of "Today" while also serving as NBC News' chief White House correspondent. His responsibilities frequently require him to engage with sources in Washington throughout the week, followed by travel to New York City for his "Today" commitments. In total, he has spent 15 years covering the White House and has been part of the "Today" weekend team since 2018. In a heartfelt moment on Saturday, Alexander expressed a desire to be more available for his two young daughters, having missed over 200 Friday nights due to preparations for his weekend responsibilities. While Alexander refrained from disclosing his potential future employment, it is known that MS NOW currently has a vacant anchor position for its 11 a.m. weekday broadcast. Also Read: Peter Alexander net worth: What was his salary? Here's how he was ranked from lowest to highest as 'Today' Show host

Peter Alexander's role as White House reporter: Questions to Trump and Biden Alexander has garnered attention for posing key questions to President Donald Trump, which inexplicably lead to backlash. For instance, during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Alexander questioned Trump, who was then serving his first term in the Oval Office, “What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?” Trump clapped back, saying: “I say that you’re a terrible reporter!” The journalist informed Variety in 2022 that he has had to operate at a notably swift pace across various administrations. During the first Trump White House, he experienced a sense of being whiplashed by “a 24-hour news cycle every 24 minutes.” Under President Joe Biden, the White House correspondent still faced a considerable amount to process. One of the early initiatives from Biden included a 45-minute background call for reporters, “I could have given you 25 pages on it,” Alexander recalled. When Alexander questioned Trump last spring regarding Qatar's donation of a $400 million jet intended for use as Air Force One, which would subsequently be allocated to the Trump library, the POTUS reacted with hostility not only towards him but also directed his ire at NBC News and even at Brian Roberts, the CEO of its parent company, Comcast.



“You don’t have what it takes to be a reporter. You’re not smart enough,” fumed Trump said.