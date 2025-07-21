‘She’s not for you': Epstein accuser recalls Trump staring at her bare legs

Maria Farmer, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s earliest accusers, recalled President Donald Trump's visit to the sex financier and convicted pedophile's New York office. In an interview with The New York Times, she alleged that she had a disturbing encounter with the president in 1995. This comes as the Trump administration is facing scrutiny over the infamous Epstein files after the Pam Bondi-led DOJ declared that there was no more evidence to be released. Donald Trump has called for release of all the remaining Epstein files(HT_PRINT)

Farmer, an artist in her late 50s, told NYT that Trump stared at her bare legs during a visit to Epstein’s Manhattan office, only for the convicted financier to intervene with the words, “No, no. She’s not here for you.”

She recalled urging the FBI to look into Epstein's inner circle, including President Trump. The artist and her younger sister Annie testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking trial.

‘She’s Not Here for You’

Farmer said that her awkward encounter with President Trump took place in 1995. She was allegedly preparing to work for Epstein when he called her to his offices in Manhattan. She arrived in running shorts.

She further recalled Trump visiting the office in a business suit before hovering over her. Farmer said she was ‘feeling scared’ as the then-real estate mogul ‘stared at her bare legs’.

As per her account, Jeffrey Epstein came into the room and told Trump: “No, no. She’s not here for you.”

The two then left the room, as per Farmer's NYT interview, only to discuss her as though she were 16 years old.

‘Trump was never there’

The White House on Friday reacted to the bombshell interview, saying Trump was never in Epstein's offices.

“The president was never in his office,” Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, said. “The fact is that the president kicked him out of his club for being a creep.”

Maria Farmer worked for Epstein in 1995 and 1996. He wanted her to aquire art on his behalf but then ‘later to oversee the comings and goings of girls, young women and celebrities at the front entrance of his Upper East Side townhouse’.