Donald Trump appears to call himself a 'sexual predator' as Ivanka looks on, critics label him 'sick'

An old video that has resurfaced appears to show Donald Trump mouthing the words "it's true" or "that's true" after being called a sexual predator during a 2006 appearance on The Howard Stern Show alongside his daughter Ivanka Trump and others. The video is being shared amid conversations about the US President’s connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Donald Trump appears to call himself a 'sexual predator' on radio show (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Some social media users questioned the authenticity of the video. However, Snopes reported that an examination of the evidence confirmed the video as genuine, and that it had not been altered with AI.

What did Donald Trump say on The Howard Stern Show?

Trump appeared on the radio show on February 27, 2006, for a fun-filled conversation alongside Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. in Stern's New York studio. They were promoting that evening's fifth-season premiere of their reality TV series, ‘The Apprentice.’

At one point during the conversation, Stern asked Ivanka about her dating life and her previous relationship with film producer James ‘Bingo’ Gubelmann. Ivanka was 24 at the time of the interview. Stern also repeatedly asked Trump if he liked Gubelmann, to which the commander-in-chief replied that he was a "nice guy."

However, the conversation went ahead with Stern believing Trump disliked Gubelmann. Stern then asked Trump about the dangers of women encountering sexual predators.

“And you didn't give into [Gubelmann] … you didn't give into him sexually, I hope? You did not give into him sexually?” Stern asked Ivanka, to which she replied, “Of course not, Howard.”

“You're still a virgin, I assume?” Stern pressed Ivanka. “Of course,” she replied.

“Donald, do you ever discuss sex with your daughter?” Stern asked Trump, who replied that he did not.

“You've never sat her down…,” Stern went on as Ivanka laughingly said, “And I have a feeling we're not going to here.”

Stern then said, :Well, maybe we need to bring this up. Donald, seriously … you, you, you know about sexual predators and things like that, I mean…?”

“Right,” Trump responded, to which Robin Quivers, who was present on the show, said, "You are one!”

As the room erupted into laughter, Stern said, “All right, that, I wasn't going to say that, but uh…”

Trump then appeared to mouth the words "it's true" or "that's true" towards Ivanka.

Stern laughed and repeated Trump’s apparent remark, "It's true."

Quivers laughed loudly, and an unidentified person said “Oh my God,” before the conversation was carried forward.

Netizens condemned Trump and his remark on the comment section of the above video, with one user writing, “Sick! There is no other word for this!” “Ivanka Laughing and patting his back over this admission. It is normalized,” another user said. “I’d be mortified!” one wrote, while another user commented, “Despicable”.