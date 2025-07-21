Who is Maria Farmer, Epstein accuser linking Donald Trump to infamous files?

Artist Maria Farmer, one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, has strongly linked President Donald Trump to the disgraced financier and pedophile. She told The New York Times that she saw POTUS at Epstein's New York office and had a ‘troubling encounter’. The White House responded to Farmer's claims, saying Trump was never at Epstein's office. Maria Farmer said she saw President Trump at Jeffrey Epstein's New York office(X)

Maria Farmer further added that she urged the FBI to look into Epstein's social circle, including President Trump, after the alleged encounter in the 1990s. The artist and her younger sister Annie testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking trial. The duo has publicly spoken about Epstein before.

NYT noted that Farmer's account is among ‘the clearest indications yet’ tying Trump to the infamous Epstein files.

“The president was never in [Epstein’s] office. The fact is that the president kicked him out of his club for being a creep," White House communications director Steven Cheung noted.

This comes as the Trump administration, especially the Pam Bondi-led DOJ, is facing flak over the Epstein files. Despite mentioning the convicted sex financier during his campaign and promising to release the files, the Justice Department seemed to have backtracked. DOJ noted that no evidence in the case would be released.

A Wall Street Journal report last week noted that President Trump wrote a ‘birthday letter’ to Epstein on the latter's 50th birthday in 2003. Amid criticism, POTUS called on AG Bondi to produce all files related to Epstein's Grand Jury testimony.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail awaiting a sex trafficking trial in August 2019.

Maria Farmer, now in her late 50s, was an aspiring artist in the mid-1990s when she met Epstein, who hired her to acquire artwork. She alleges that in 1995, while visiting Epstein’s Manhattan office, she encountered Trump in what she describes as a “troubling encounter.”

According to her account, Trump stared at her legs, prompting Epstein to say, “No, no. She’s not here for you.”