Shooting at Hy-Vee in Muscatine, Iowa: What we know so far

Witnesses are reporting a shooting at a Hy-Vee store in Muscatine, Iowa. Some say one person was shot multiple times. Shooting in Muscatine, Iowa. (Pixabay/representative)

Muscatine police confirmed there was no threat to public.

“Please avoid the area of Highways 61 and 38 as well as Highway 61 and 2nd Avenue. In addition please avoid the Muscatine HyVee Store, 2400 2nd Avenue,” Muscatine police wrote on Facebook. “Emergency crews are on scene. Please use alternate routes and allow responders space to work safely.”

Witness reports:

One witness wrote on Facebook: “I just happened to be in Muscatine when there’s a shooting at the Hy-Vee up here, the road is blocked off. AVOID IF POSSIBLE.”

Another added: “There was a (SHOOTING) in the Muscatine HyVee!! I guess people are saying a girl was shot 7 times in customer service by a stalker!!! Police are still on scene and are advising people to avoid that area. How scary!! We were just there!”

A third person reported: “I was just informed there was a shooting at HyVee in Muscatine. I believe one person was killed. Prayers to all involved.”

Another person wrote: “I was out by there when the first responders were responding and almost went to hyvee but decided to wait I would have been right in the caose but something told me to go later.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information