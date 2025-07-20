Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shooting with 'multiple victims' in Washington's Renton, probe underway

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 09:30 am IST

Heavy police presence is expected in Washington's Renton near Kirkland Avenue, following a shooting, and further investigation is underway.

A shooting has reportedly taken place in Washington's Renton, police said on Sunday, adding the incident may have “multiple victims”. According to KOMO News, three people have been killed in the shooting, but there's no official police confirmation on the toll yet.

Police are currently working at the scene of a shooting in Renton, Washington(AP/Representative)
Police are currently working at the scene of a shooting in Renton, Washington(AP/Representative)

The incident took place just after 7:30 pm near Kirkland Ave NE and NE 18th St, and an investigation is underway, police said.

“This is an active scene, so expect a heavy police presence and please avoid the area,” the Renton Police Department said in a statement.

The incident comes over a week after a man was shot five times at a transit centre in Renton. However, the previous incident followed a scuffle between a group in the area, and the prosecutors do not plan to press charges, Fox13 Seattle had reported.

The recent shooting in Renton comes hours after a vehicle rammed a group of people in Los Angles, injuring over 30, seven of them in a critical state.

A search ensued for the driver along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, and it was later found out that he was shot.

It is not yet clear why the accused drove the car towards the group.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Shooting with 'multiple victims' in Washington's Renton, probe underway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On