Shooting with 'multiple victims' in Washington's Renton, probe underway

A shooting has reportedly taken place in Washington's Renton, police said on Sunday, adding the incident may have “multiple victims”. According to KOMO News, three people have been killed in the shooting, but there's no official police confirmation on the toll yet. Police are currently working at the scene of a shooting in Renton, Washington(AP/Representative)

The incident took place just after 7:30 pm near Kirkland Ave NE and NE 18th St, and an investigation is underway, police said.

“This is an active scene, so expect a heavy police presence and please avoid the area,” the Renton Police Department said in a statement.

The incident comes over a week after a man was shot five times at a transit centre in Renton. However, the previous incident followed a scuffle between a group in the area, and the prosecutors do not plan to press charges, Fox13 Seattle had reported.

The recent shooting in Renton comes hours after a vehicle rammed a group of people in Los Angles, injuring over 30, seven of them in a critical state.

A search ensued for the driver along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, and it was later found out that he was shot.

It is not yet clear why the accused drove the car towards the group.