Sikh man ‘bludgeoned’ with golf club in North Hollywood, now in coma; graphic videos emerge

A 70-year-old Sikh man is reportedly in medically induced coma after an alleged attack by a blunt object, what witnesses say was a golf club, in United States' North Hollywood last Monday, August 4. According to investigators cited in reports, the attack took place in the 7500 block of Lankershim Boulevard.(X/@TheKevinDalton)

Los Angeles police are searching for the suspect who allegedly assaulted the Sikh man, identified as Harpal Singh, in broad daylight, cbsnews.com reported.

According to investigators cited in the report, the attack took place in the 7500 block of Lankershim Boulevard near Saticoy Street at around 3:20 pm last Monday. Another report, in ktla.com, said the attack happened outside a outside a 7-Eleven store in Lankershim, adding that the victim was "bludgeoned" with a golf club.

Other US news portals also shared details of the alleged attack on Harpal Singh. The victim is in critical condition, unable to communicate, and with internal bleeding to the brain, according to ABC 7.

Harpal Singh was left severely injured after the attacked with a blunt object by an unidentified suspect, according to members of the Sikh Coalition.

The 70-year-old remains in a medically induced coma, the ktla.com report mentioned.

Witnesses reportedly told Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers that the suspect was a man in his 50s.

A man on a bicycle approached the Harpal Singh and attacked him with the golf club, witnesses said, adding that the weapon was left behind, while Singh was left soaked in blood.

Disturbing footage

Surveillance footage of the incident is too graphic to be shown, but video captured in the aftermath shows the victim sitting on the ground with the golf club lying at his feet, as several people approach – presumably to offer help.

Harpal Singh enjoyed feeding the birds in the parking lot behind the convenience store where he often walked to from his place of worship nearby, his friends said.

"If one person is get attacked like that and there's no justice, then nobody will come out," CBS News quoted Dr Gurdial Singh Randhawa. We don't want this one, we are your brothers, he added.

Nearby business owners said North Hollywood is dangerous and often seesn incidents of vandalism and violence, attributing them to a sizable homeless population.