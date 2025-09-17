Skate servers down: When will EA's ‘Early Access’ be back up?

Players who signed up for Electronic Arts' latest launch, Skate, faced a massive outage on Tuesday. As players tried to log into the Skate's Early Access' feature prior to the launch, the server went down for maintenance. Skate players faced server issues on Tuesday.(X/@JonWat95)

Users complained that when they tried to log in, they got a "Server Is Under Maintenance" message with the error code: 852146987.

A message read: "Failed to connect to EA services. Please check your internet connection."

On the platform DownDetector, as many as 1500 people reported facing an outage to the EA servers. But the entire EA servers did not seem to be down, as only the 'Early Access' launch of Skate, developed by Full Circle seemed to be affected.

When Will Skate Servers Be Back Up?

Players who signed up for the latest release of Skate have been complaining about server issues all through Tuesday. Skate has issued an official update acknowledging the situation and said they are working on a fix.

“We're experiencing an ongoing outage and will enter immediate maintenance to fix the issue,” a statement posted on X read. “We'll keep you posted on updates.”

However, the fact that Skate launched with an 'Early Access' implies that the developers are working through the errors and adding content as players experience the game.

Thus, server outages are quite common in games launched with Early Access.

This is a developing story.