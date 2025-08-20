Slain IDF soldier Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin's Atlanta father harassed by antisemitic neighbors, shocking video surfaces

The father of an American woman killed while serving on Israel’s border patrol says he has been harassed by neighbors who shouted antisemitic slurs and mocked his daughter’s death, as reported by New York Post. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Slain IDF soldier Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin's Atlanta father harassed by antisemitic neighbors (Israel Police, X)

Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, 20, was stabbed to death by a teenage attacker while patrolling Jerusalem’s Old City in November 2023. Rose was a lone soldier who moved to Israel in August 2021 and began her army service in March 2022, more than a year before the Israel-Hamas war began.

David Lubin was called ‘corrput Israeli’

Elisheva's father, David Lubin, who lives in Atlanta, said he has faced repeated harassment from neighbors since her death. He said they called him a “corrupt Israeli.”

The conflict escalated when David put up signs honoring Rose, across from neighbors who displayed pro-Palestinian messages and what he described as antisemitic remarks. David said he never objected to their signs but could not ignore it when one of the women called him a slur and shouted that “your daughter deserved to die,” as reported by Atlanta News First.

David then crossed the street to confront his neighbors, and both sides recorded the argument.

One of the neighbors, Anna Bouyzk, said David was a corrupt politician and claimed his daughter may have been killed by Israeli troops in friendly fire. She and her husband, Mark, argued Rose’s death was acceptable because “she was fighting.”

David Lubin called her neighbor disgusting

In response, David called Anna “disgusting” and said her words were hateful and confused.

Anna later told the outlet she had no regrets about using the slur, saying she would “say it a million times again.” She also admitted she called David and blamed him for his daughter’s death.

David said he is now thinking about reporting the harassment to police, as per reports.