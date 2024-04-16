 ‘Sleepy Don’: Trump sparks meme fest as he appears to 'dozing off' during historic hush money criminal trial - Hindustan Times
‘Sleepy Don’: Trump sparks meme fest as he appears to 'dozing off' during historic hush money criminal trial

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 16, 2024 01:31 AM IST

While Stormy Daniels' hush money trial has caught the world's attention, Trump was seen least affected by the ongoing proceedings in New York criminal court.

While Stormy Daniels' hush money trial has caught the world's attention, former President Donald Trump was seen least affected by the ongoing proceedings in New York criminal court. Surprisingly, he was caught "dozing off" during the first day of hush money trial on Monday.

The reporters present in the court spotted Trump facing trouble to keep his eyes open. He was even noticed falling asleep at one point.
The reporters present in the court spotted Trump facing trouble to keep his eyes open. He was even noticed falling asleep at one point.(X)

Trump is accused of 34 felonies for allegedly fabricating business records to conceal payments of hush money to adult film star Daniels. Judge Juan Merchan on Monday introduced the jury in the first-ever criminal trial of a former US President.

The reporters present in the court spotted Trump facing trouble to keep his eyes open and he was even noticed falling asleep at one point.

"It very much looks like Trump is dozing off right now," court reporter Stewart Bishop wrote on X.

"Tough to see the screen in the overflow room, but I swear Trump is nodding off at the defense table," reporter Erik Uebelacker chimed in. “His chin just hit his chest, then his head shot back up. We've all been there.”

Trump sparks meme fest and hillarious reactions

As soon as ‘Sleepy Don’ started trending on X, Mother Jones DC bureau chief David Corn quipped: “My theory: Trump’s legal team sedated him.”

Mocking the former president, another X user wrote: “Looks, he’s old. The judge is keeping Sleepy Don from his nap time.”

Some users even slammed Trump for giving “Sleepy Joe” and “Crooked Biden” nicknames to his 81-year-old rival, Joe Biden, ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

“Trump on Biden “Sleepy Joe”, “Crooked Joe” and the dude is in court on charges falling asleep,” one user commented.

Also Read: #TrumpMugShot - Trump's surrender day sparks memes on X, here are the best ones

Speaking to CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman stated that dozing off inside the courtroom is not something new for Trump. She mentioned that similar moments were recorded during E Jean Carroll trial.

“His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris campaign retweeted Haberman's CNN interview and wrote: “Donald Trump appeared to be asleep. His head would fall down. He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack.”

News / World News / US News / 'Sleepy Don': Trump sparks meme fest as he appears to 'dozing off' during historic hush money criminal trial
© 2024 HindustanTimes
