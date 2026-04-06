Social Security issues major warning for retirees as scams grow

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued warnings about an increase in scams targeting retirees, urging beneficiaries to remain vigilant against fraudulent calls and messages. SSA identifies signs of scams, advising retirees to be cautious of unsolicited communications demanding immediate payments. (Unsplash)

The warning comes at a time when Social Security remains a critical lifeline for over 70 million Americans, many of whom rely on it as their primary source of income.

This is what the Administration advised retirees to be aware of, along with additional information about why senior citizens must heed its warnings.

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Warning for retirees amid rising scams impersonating Social Security officials Authorities say scammers are increasingly impersonating Social Security officials to trick retirees into sharing sensitive information, making payments or providing access to their Social Security statements.

The receipt of a statement believed to be a summary of their benefits would be of utmost importance for retirees who depend on Social Security as a major source of income. They would want to get their hands on such information.

However, the senders are posing as the SSA, according to a warning from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Criminals are now utilizing the identities of real SSA personnel to make the fraud even more believable, and they occasionally include a photo of the real employee as evidence of their legitimacy.

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What are the signs of a scam? SSA has identified four indicators that retirees should be aware of, which may suggest that the person they are interacting with is not trustworthy or that the correspondence they have received is a phishing email.

One of the early catching signs is that the caller or the email would claim to be from a respectable company or organization, such as the Social Security Administration.

After that, they would either inform you of an issue with your account or point you in the direction of an absurdly large prize.

These emails and calls will force you to act right away before you have a chance to think things through or consult with others, such as family members, who might be able to stop you from falling for the scam.

The SSA has also warned that these scams will ask you for money via wire transfers or by asking for the numbers on certain gift cards. Officials have urged recipients to be cautious of such unsolicited calls or emails, noting that the agency typically does not demand immediate payments or personal details over the phone.