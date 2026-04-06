Social Security issues major warning for retirees as scams grow
SSA identifies signs of scams, advising retirees to be cautious of unsolicited communications demanding immediate payments.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued warnings about an increase in scams targeting retirees, urging beneficiaries to remain vigilant against fraudulent calls and messages.
The warning comes at a time when Social Security remains a critical lifeline for over 70 million Americans, many of whom rely on it as their primary source of income.
This is what the Administration advised retirees to be aware of, along with additional information about why senior citizens must heed its warnings.
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Warning for retirees amid rising scams impersonating Social Security officials
Authorities say scammers are increasingly impersonating Social Security officials to trick retirees into sharing sensitive information, making payments or providing access to their Social Security statements.
The receipt of a statement believed to be a summary of their benefits would be of utmost importance for retirees who depend on Social Security as a major source of income. They would want to get their hands on such information.
However, the senders are posing as the SSA, according to a warning from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Criminals are now utilizing the identities of real SSA personnel to make the fraud even more believable, and they occasionally include a photo of the real employee as evidence of their legitimacy.
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What are the signs of a scam?
SSA has identified four indicators that retirees should be aware of, which may suggest that the person they are interacting with is not trustworthy or that the correspondence they have received is a phishing email.
One of the early catching signs is that the caller or the email would claim to be from a respectable company or organization, such as the Social Security Administration.
After that, they would either inform you of an issue with your account or point you in the direction of an absurdly large prize.
These emails and calls will force you to act right away before you have a chance to think things through or consult with others, such as family members, who might be able to stop you from falling for the scam.
The SSA has also warned that these scams will ask you for money via wire transfers or by asking for the numbers on certain gift cards. Officials have urged recipients to be cautious of such unsolicited calls or emails, noting that the agency typically does not demand immediate payments or personal details over the phone.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More