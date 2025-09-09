Social Security payments tomorrow: September 2025 schedule and amounts

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is due to start handing out monthly benefits for the month of September. As per the SSA’s schedule, many retirees will receive their monthly checks this Wednesday (September 10). A look at Social Security payment schedule for September 2025.(REUTERS)

Who will receive benefits?

Apart from this, those receiving only social security benefits will receive their checks depending on their birthdate and the regular payment schedule.

· For those born from the 1st to the 10th of any month, payments are given on the second Wednesday, i.e., September 10

· For those born from the 11th to the 20th of any month, payments are given on the third Wednesday, i.e., September 17

· For those born from the 21st to the 31st of any month, payments are given on the fourth Wednesday, i.e., September 24

Retirees, SSDI, and other recipients who began receiving benefits before May 1997 would have already received their payments on September 3. Those eligible for SSI payments would have received their check for this month on August 29 since the regular payment day i.e. September 1 was Labor Day. Under such conditions, the agency’s guidelines mandate the check to be delivered on the previous nearest working day.

Here are the other dates for receiving SSI checks this year:

· Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 (Check for October 2025)

· Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 (Check for November 2025)

· Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 (Check for December 2025)

· Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 (Check for January 2026)

· Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 (Check for February 2026)

· Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 (Check for March 2026)

Also Read: Social Security COLA forecast for 2026 rises to 2.7% amid inflation trends: What to expect

How much will you receive?

“The monthly maximum Federal amounts for 2025 are $967 for an eligible individual, $1,450 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $484 for an essential person,” reads the official SSA website. “In general, monthly amounts for the next year are determined by increasing the unrounded annual amounts for the current year by the COLA effective for January of the next year. The new unrounded amounts are then each divided by 12, and the resulting amounts are rounded down to the next lower multiple of $1.”

As per Futbolete, the monthly benefit amount also depends on the age at which beneficiaries start claiming checks. Here is the full breakdown:

· Up to $2,831 monthly for those who claimed benefits at age 62

· Up to $4,018 monthly for those who claimed benefits at age 66 or 67

· Up to $5,108 monthly for those who claimed benefits at age 70

Beneficiaries are advised to opt for direct payments over mailed checks for smooth and timely delivery.