'Critical for military and economic security': US deploys first-ever 'on-orbit' space-based weapon

For the first time ever, the United States government had admitted that it deployed an "on-orbit" space weapon. On Monday, US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said Washington had placed " space control weapons." This action from the US comes as political rivals - China and Russia - pose a threat to the US' national interests in space. (Bloomberg/Representational)

A US Space Force spokesperson added that the weapons deployed are "capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action."

"Space control encapsulates the mission areas required to contest and control the space domain -- employing kinetic and non-kinetic means to affect adversary capabilities," the official statement said, adding that "these capabilities can be employed for offensive and defensive purposes."

This action from the US comes as political rivals - China and Russia - pose a threat to the US' national interests in space.

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Following the US Space Force's admission, China has called on Washington to "stop preparing for war in space."

"We urge the US side to stop expanding its military capabilities and preparing for war in outer space," said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, during a news briefing.

'Critical for military and economic security' "Today, we continue to ensure we remain ready to meet the challenges of evolving threats wherever they exist. This is why the United States now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action,” said Meink at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference.

As per the US Air Force Secretary, the deployment of the "on-orbit" space weapons is critical for the military and economic security of the US, adding that this deployment ensures that the Washington can operate freely in space.

A spokesperson for the Space Force also told ABC News that this comes after the US warned about Russian and Chinese weapons testing since 2007.

"Due to their actions, it is no longer a question that space is a warfighting domain. Open communication strengthens deterrence, prevents adversary miscalculation, and normalises space operations alongside the other services," the spokesperson further told the US-based news outlet.

A similar statement was made by Meink during the conference, where the Air Force secretary said that the US has repeatedly expressed concern regarding Beijing and Moscow's deployment of weapons in Space.

"We need to focus on making sure we can protect ourselves operating in that environment," Meink added.

Details and specifics of the weapon in orbit were not provided by the US Space Force or the Air Force secretary.

The 'space race' The militarisation of space began with the space race, soon after the USSR launched Sputnik in 1957.

Amid the Cold War, the US and the Soviet Union began exploring ways to arm and destroy satellites.

However, a major worry surfaced regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons in space, which led to the signing of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 by the US, USSR and the United Kingdom.

As of 2025, the treaty has been ratified by 118 countries, making nations such as India, Japan and the European Space Agency party to the agreement.

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The treaty calls for peaceful use and prohibits weapons of mass destruction in the orbit or on celestial bodies. The treaty also states that no country has sovereignty or ownership in outer space.

Along with the US, China and Russia, India has also explored ways to grow its space programme outside of the treaty