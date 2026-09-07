Trump claims moon, unveils ‘Space Force’ uniform, uses AI to flaunt Green Lantern light: ‘No evil shall escape’

US President Donald Trump is back with a new claim, and it surpasses renaming a lake. He has now claimed Moon, the celestial body, as a United States property and has unveiled a new design for his Space Force uniforms. US President Donald Trump posted 'Moon is ours' image on Truth Social. (X/White House; Truth Social) In a post on Truth Social, Trump posted a picture showing a zoomed in view of the Moon, with planet Earth lurking behind, and captioned the post “The Moon is ours,” with an American flag. The story did not end there, in a separate post, the US President further unveiled the “United States space force service dress uniform” with a grey-black colour palette. The uniform includes a sleek, charcoal-colored collared jacket and pants with a black belt, black boots and a matching cap.

The post said that the uniform was inspired by discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform and is modernised for the “Guardians of the space domain.” “Inspired by the discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform. Modernized for the Guardians of the Space Domain,” the graphic read. Users on social media react Users on social media platform X did not let the claim slide. They began comparing the uniforms to costumes worn by sci-fi villains and even Nazis. One user joked that the United States could not get Greenland or Iceland, so it was now going for the Moon. “They couldn't get greenland or iceland so they're going for moon(land)” Another user said that the uniform looked like a prompt given to Grok to design it inspired by Star Trek and Nazi’s. “The suits look like the result of asking Grok: design a space uniform inspired by Star Trek and the nazis”

Some users said that this was another one of Trump’s attempts to divert attention from the Epstein files. “He'd prefer to look like an idiot with a child's brain & be the laughingstock if this will divert people's attention from the Epstein Files,” one user said on X. “He be claiming everything except what’s on the Epstein Files😭,” another user remarked. Trump’s ‘Green Lantern light’ AI video In a separate post on X, the White House shared an AI-generated video of Trump emitting a green light from a power ring, referring to it as the “Green Lantern’s light.” It is inspired by Green Lantern Corps, a fictional intergalactic police and peacekeeping organisation in DC Comics. The White House captioned the post with the superhero’s oath: “In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might beware my power… Green Lantern’s light!”