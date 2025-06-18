The Social Security Administration (SSA) is ready to roll out June’s monthly payments soon. The next date for receiving checks approximating $2000 is scheduled on June 18. Although this is part of the regular benefit cycle, there is a specific target group that can expect to receive this payment in hand on the date specified. Social Security (SSA) payments today: Who is receiving their check on June 18?(AFP)

Who is eligible?

This monthly check is a part of benefit payments handed out to disadvantaged groups who have applied to receive retirement, survivor, or disability benefits. The SSA allocates the date of receiving checks based on the beneficiary’s birthdate. This cycle is usually completed in three waves with checks being sent out every Wednesday i.e. June 11, June 18, and June 25 in this case.

Those who have applied for retirement, survivor, or disability benefits, were born between the 11th and 20th of any given month, and began receiving their social security benefits after May 1997 will receive their check on June 18.

How much is the amount?

The social security benefit amount for June 2025 is approximately as follows:

• $1,915 for retired workers

• $1,537 for disabled workers

• $1,594 for all beneficiaries (combined average)

Considering the influence of extraneous factors such as lifetime earnings, COLA, and benefit type, many beneficiaries can expect payments at or above the $2000 threshold.

When will you receive other federal benefits?

If a beneficiary also receives other payments from the SSA such as the Supplemental Security Income, your monthly check would have already arrived on the 3rd as it does every month. This date is applicable to those who have been receiving social security benefits since before May 1997. For those eligible for other federal benefits, such payments are rolled out on the 1st of every month. In either case, if the date of remuneration falls on a weekend, the payment is released on the nearest previous weekday. Social Security Disability Insurance is the only payment received on the same day as regular payments.

Under regular circumstances, those who have been receiving benefits after May 1997, get their payment on the second Wednesday (June 11) if their birthdate lies between the 1st and 10th of any given month. The third Wednesday (June 25) is reserved for those whose birthday lies between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

Those who have opted for digital deposits usually receive their payments earlier than paper checks which take time to deliver. The SSA requests beneficiaries to wait for three days if their payment hasn’t arrived by the scheduled deadline, after which they can call the national toll-free number 1-800-772-1213 if the problem persists.

– By Stuti Gupta