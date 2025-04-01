Social Security website down? How to solve server issues as April payout date nears

Several social media users reported that the Social Security Administration (SSA) website was not working. They claimed that there was an apparent ‘server outage’ and a ‘service not available’ message popped up. The SSA has not confirmed any outage yet. We couldn't see any downtime on Downdetector either. Several users reported that the Social Security website was down(REUTERS)

The apparent issues on the SSA website come days before the agency will roll out the April 2025 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. SSI recipients will receive their payments, including the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), on April 1. Two days later, on Thursday, individuals who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, or those who receive both Social Security and SSI, will receive their payments.

Reporting an outage, one social media user wrote: "Why has the Social Security website been down for days? You can login but then you get an error msg. Today's message is: "There has been an unexpected system error. Your login session has been terminated. For security reasons, please close all of your internet browser windows."

“The entire sign in function of the Social Security website is down. No explanation given, no service outage noted,” another person added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Since we have not been able to directly diagnose the SSA website’s status right away, here are some steps one can take to troubleshoot:

Check Website Status:

Visit a site like Downdetector.com or IsItDownRightNow.com to see if others are reporting outages. If it’s a widespread issue, the problem is likely on SSA’s end, and you’ll need to wait for their IT team to resolve it.

Clear Browser Cache and Cookies:

Errors like ‘Bad Request' or ‘unexpected system error’ can stem from corrupted browser data. Go to your browser settings, clear cache and cookies, then try again.

Try a Different Browser or Device:

Some users reported success by switching from, say, Safari to Chrome, or using an incognito window.

Verify Login Credentials:

Ensure you’re using the correct username/password via Login.gov or ID.me (the SSA’s current authentication partners). If you get a security code but still can’t proceed, the issue might be server-side, not your credentials.

Avoid Peak Times:

The site may restrict access outside business hours or during maintenance. Try accessing it during regular hours, like 9 AM–5 PM EDT.

Contact SSA Support:

If the above fail, call 1-800-772-1213 (7 AM–7 PM EDT, Monday–Friday) or visit a local SSA office (appointments recommended).