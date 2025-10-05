South Paulding High School: Police respond to reports of shooting in Georgia

A massive police response is underway at South Paulding High School in Georgia amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter. Police activity in South Paulding High School.(Unsplash)

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has urged the public to stay away from the area, stating, "AVOID the area of South Paulding High School until further notice due to police activity."

Also Read: 17-year-old shot dead after being 'mistaken for squirrel' during hunting trip

Witness reports

As the situation unfolded, several witnesses and local residents took to social media to share what they claim to have seen or heard.

One person wrote on Facebook, “Pray for the students at south paulding High school dance. I'm hearing there has been a shooting and one confirmed it dead.”

Another added, “Homecoming said there was a school shooting my niece is there.”

A third person wrote, "My daughter was running for her life tonight. One kid possibly dead at South Paulding High school. This is HORRIBLE."

Others posted conflicting reports, suggesting a weapon may have been brought to the school, but no shots were fired.

One person wrote, “My little sister attended. A kid brought a gun to the homecoming dance but said no shots were fired.”

Another reported, "According to the sheriff department, they received a call saying there was a gun but on the scene they haven’t been able to find anything & everyone is safe."

Also Read: ICE shooting today: Violence in Chicago's Brighton Park, car rammed into officers

No official confirmation yet

As of now, authorities have not released an official statement regarding the incident. There is no confirmed information about shots being fired or injuries reported. All current details are based on unverified social media posts.