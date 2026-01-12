Spencer and Monique Tepe's relative sheds light on Michael McKee's arrest, ‘Not a shock to anybody…’

The grieving family of an Ohio dentist and his wife, both of whom were shot dead at their home, said that they “all expected” the slain woman’s ex-husband’s arrest, according to the New York Post. They said they were quiet throughout the probe as they did not want to “compromise the investigation.” Spencer and Monique Tepe's relative says Michael McKee's arrest ‘not a shock’ (Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, GoFundMe)

Spencer Tepe, 37, and his wife, Monique, 39, were murdered sometime between 2 am and 5 am on December 30 in the upstairs of their residence. Their two children and a dog, who were inside, remained unharmed.

Spencer, who worked at the Athens Dental Depot, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Monique suffered at least one shot to the chest, police records showed, according to the New York Post.

Michael David McKee, 39, Monique’s former husband and a doctor from Chicago, was arrested days later in connection with the brutal murders.

The next day, Spencer and Monique’s friends and extended family hosted a gathering. There, one anonymous relative opened up about McKee’s arrest.

‘It was absolutely not a shock to anybody’ “It was absolutely not a shock to anybody, we had all expected it, but we weren’t saying that, because we didn’t want to compromise the investigation,” the relative told the Daily Mail. “We are all breathing a bit of a sigh of relief, because they got him.”

The relative said that as far as they were aware, the couple had not raised any issues they were having with McKee in the weeks leading up to their murders. McKee and Monique divorced after a short-lived marriage in May 2017, but their separation was amicable, records show, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

A motive for the murders remains unknown. McKee, who is behind bars in Illinois, will eventually be extradited to Ohio.