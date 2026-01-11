Spencer and Monique Tepe update: Who is looking after their children amid ex-husband's arrest? What to know

The family of a murdered dentist and his wife have spoken publicly following the arrest of Monique Tepe's ex-husband, claiming they “suspected him from the start," as reported by The US Sun. The suspect, who is identified as Michael David McKee in court documents, was taken into custody on Saturday in the Chicago area. Family of murdered dentist and wife welcome arrest of ex-husband Michael McKee, suspect in their deaths. (Facebook)

Family of Spencer and Monique Tepe break silence Columbus, Ohio, officials said officers were called to a home in the Weinland Park neighbourhood at around 10 am on December 30, where they found Spencer, 37, and Monique, 39, dead from gunshot wounds. Records identify the arrested suspect as Michael David McKee, who is listed as Monique's ex-husband.

A family source told The US Sun they welcomed the arrest and said they had been certain it would be Monique's ex-husband who was accused, but did not want to interfere with the police investigation.

The family told the media outlet, “Today’s arrest represents an important step toward justice for Monique and Spencer,” in a statement. They continued, “Nothing can undo the devastating loss of two lives taken far too soon, but we are grateful to the City of Columbus Police Department, its investigators, and assisting law enforcement community whose tireless efforts helped to capture the person involved.”

In the statement, they further said, “We thank the community for the continued support, prayers, and compassion shown throughout this tragedy. As the case proceeds, we trust the justice system to hold the person responsible fully accountable."

On an emotional note, they added, "Monique and Spencer remain at the center of our hearts, and we carry forward their love as we surround and protect the two children they leave behind. We will continue to honor their lives and the light they brought into this world.”

Who is caring for their children now? Funeral details The family source also shared, "The main focus right now is the funeral arrangements, which will be happening in the coming days. They are unsure at the moment whether or not to have the young children attend.”

Videographer Rob Misleh, who is married to Spencer's sister and is currently caring for the couple's children, was also identified by the family. A public visitation for the Tepes is scheduled from noon to 3:00 pm on January 11 at Schoedinger Northwest Funeral Home in Upper Arlington, followed by a separate celebration of life gathering from 3:30 to 6:00 pm at Due Amici in Columbus, as reported by The US Sun.