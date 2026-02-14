Springfield Mall shooting: What happened at Springfield Town Center in Virginia? First details out

A shooting was reported at the Springfield Town Center at 6500 Springfield Mall, Springfield, Virginia on Friday. Fairfax County Police and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were reportedly on the scene of a shooting at Springfield Mall, also known as Springfield Town Center, as per a local independent news outlet. Reports indicated a heavy police presence at Springfield Mall in Virginia. (Springfield Town Center)

They reported on X that according to preliminary information, one person was reported injured. The condition of the victim was not known.

“A significant law enforcement presence is expected in and around the mall as officers secure the scene and conduct their investigation,” the post added.

Authorities also reportedly shared first details of the suspect. The individual was reportedly described as a Hispanic male in all black clothing and a Moose Knuckle coat. “No additional suspect details have been made available at this time,” the post added.

Fairfax County Police have not yet officially addressed the matter.

A person shared a video from the mall showing police presence and the apparent crime scene taped off. The person in the video could be heard saying that people present at the scene said someone was injured.