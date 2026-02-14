Springfield Mall shooting: What happened at Springfield Town Center in Virginia? First details out
A shooting was reported at the Springfield Town Center at 6500 Springfield Mall, Springfield, Virginia on Friday.
A shooting was reported at the Springfield Town Center at 6500 Springfield Mall, Springfield, Virginia on Friday. Fairfax County Police and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were reportedly on the scene of a shooting at Springfield Mall, also known as Springfield Town Center, as per a local independent news outlet.
They reported on X that according to preliminary information, one person was reported injured. The condition of the victim was not known.
“A significant law enforcement presence is expected in and around the mall as officers secure the scene and conduct their investigation,” the post added.
Authorities also reportedly shared first details of the suspect. The individual was reportedly described as a Hispanic male in all black clothing and a Moose Knuckle coat. “No additional suspect details have been made available at this time,” the post added.
Fairfax County Police have not yet officially addressed the matter.
A person shared a video from the mall showing police presence and the apparent crime scene taped off. The person in the video could be heard saying that people present at the scene said someone was injured.
Others report shooting at Springfield Mall
Others also reported the shooting on X. “Fairfax County Police were called to Springfield Town Center for a reported shooting shortly after 5:30pm. The victim was found inside the mall shot. Non-life threatening injury. Police still looking for suspect,” the Platform Manager of NBC Washington wrote.
Another independent news site noted “@FairfaxCountyPD on scene investigating a shooting inside the Mall with one individual located with gunshot wound injuries.”
On Facebook too, a person wrote “Heavy Police Presence at Springfield Town Center, VA.” An independent reporter added “@FairfaxCountyPD and @ffxfirerescue on the scene of a reported shooting with one injured at Springfield Mall/Springield Town Center.”
Reactions to Springfield Mall shooting
Several people reacted to the reports of shooting at the Springfield Mall. “All the malls are closing and failing the one decent mall left they tryna ruin it,” one person complained.
Another claimed “I work in the mall. Nothing has been said to us.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More