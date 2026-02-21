Springfield shooting: Shots fired at Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health; first details
A shooting was reported at the Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health on National Avenue, in Springfield, Missouri on Friday.
A shooting was reported at the Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health on National Avenue, in Springfield, Missouri on Friday. Police responded to reports of a man with a gun and shots fired, as per local news outlet, Ozarks First.
Authorities reportedly confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident and the suspect was in custody.
While investigators are probing what led to the shooting, they have said there is not threat to the public at this time. However, the shooting had apparently led to a lockdown, as one person claimed on Facebook. “Active shooter situation at Eustatis, a psychiatric and addiction center in Springfield. Our Alexis works right across the street at Cox Hospital. She just sent me this. Lockdown was lifted not long after shooter was taken into custody.”
The person added, however, that a lockdown was back on Cox after a shooter at a gas station there. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.
Meanwhile, one person on X noted “Shooting in Springfield or Greene County, MO. No further details at this time. Reported scanner: Springfield Police and Fire, Greene County Sheriff and Fire.”
A local outlet also shared a video from the scene which showed a large police presence. “Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Eustasis on South National,” they wrote.
Reactions to shooting report in Springfield
Several people reacted to the news of the shooting in Springfield. “A friend of ours works at Cox, also. So scary!,” one person wrote on Facebook. Another added “Glad the shooter is in custody and all apparently are safe!”.
To this, another added “Cox is back on lockdown, another shooting at gas station!”. Many offered prayers – “Prayers for all people involved!!”, a person wrote.
Another added “Praying that the second person is caught and there aren’t any fatalities I’m glad Alexis, her colleagues and patients are safe at least,” mentioning that the entire incident was very ‘scary’. A person also angrily remarked “This is getting out of hand...”.
Authorities have not yet released details about the person in custody.
What to know about Springfield?
Springfield is the third most populous city in Missouri and is the county seat of Greene County. It is reportedly a major regional hub for healthcare, education, and outdoor recreation.
