Springfield shooting: Shots fired at Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health; first details

A shooting was reported at the Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health on National Avenue, in Springfield, Missouri on Friday. Police responded to reports of a man with a gun and shots fired, as per local news outlet, Ozarks First. Police responded to reports of a man with a gun in Springfield, Missouri. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Authorities reportedly confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident and the suspect was in custody.

While investigators are probing what led to the shooting, they have said there is not threat to the public at this time. However, the shooting had apparently led to a lockdown, as one person claimed on Facebook. “Active shooter situation at Eustatis, a psychiatric and addiction center in Springfield. Our Alexis works right across the street at Cox Hospital. She just sent me this. Lockdown was lifted not long after shooter was taken into custody.”

The person added, however, that a lockdown was back on Cox after a shooter at a gas station there. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Meanwhile, one person on X noted “Shooting in Springfield or Greene County, MO. No further details at this time. Reported scanner: Springfield Police and Fire, Greene County Sheriff and Fire.”

A local outlet also shared a video from the scene which showed a large police presence. “Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Eustasis on South National,” they wrote.