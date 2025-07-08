In California, several new laws signed by Governor Gavin Newsom came into effect from July 1. Bringing in key changes, these laws are related to various sectors, from updating rules for rental cleaning fees and retail theft to health insurance. Staying in California? Here are 5 new laws you need to know about (Photo by Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Here's all you need to know about five latest changes that directly impact lives of California-based people:

Minimum wage

For all employers, the minimum wage in California has been set at $16.50/hour, effective January 1, 2025, according to the California Department of Industrial Relations. Several cities and counties across California have seen a rise in minimum wage.

In San Francisco and Berkeley, the minimum wage stands at $19.18, while it is $19.90 in Emeryville and $17.75 in Fremont. Those in Alameda will get a minimum of $17.46 per hour and residents of Milpitas will get $18.20.

Extended IVF coverage in California

Most health insurance plans in California have to cover the diagnosis and treatment of infertility, including in-vitro fertilisation. People can read Senate Bill 729 for more details.

Preventing sales of stolen goods

In a bid to curb illegal activity, California has passed Senate Bill 1144 that requires online marketplaces, such as Amazon, to enforce stronger rules that will put an end to the sale of stolen goods. They need to implement a policy to report stolen goods, SFGATE reported.

As per the new law, the platforms are required to collect details of high-volume sellers and post a clear policy against selling stolen items. If a seller is found offering stolen goods to people in California, this needs to be reported to law enforcement, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Rental cleaning fees

To target hidden and “junk” fees at short-term rental services like Airbnb, California has come up with Assembly Bill 2202. This takes on the hidden cleaning fees often added by rental companies.

The short-term rentals are now required to “disclose any additional fees or charges that will be added to the total price to be paid”.

Those who fail to comply with the orders could be penalised up to $10,000.

Easy to cancel subscriptions

Thanks to Assembly Bill 2863, California residents now have an easy way to cancel subscriptions for online marketplaces like Amazon as well as OTT platforms such as Netflix.

From now on, platforms are required to take clear permission from users before renewing a paid subscription after the end of a free trial or initial contract.

It is illegal for companies to automatically renew the subscription without giving an alert “in a clear and conspicuous manner” about all its terms.

FAQs

1. How do the new mental health resources for students in California work?

Under this, California public and private schools, which serve from seventh through 12th grades, have to print the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on the ID cards of all students.

2. What are the latest changes in the CARE Act?

Senate Bill 42 has asked courts in California to make sure that families and caregivers are informed during Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Act proceedings.

3. What is the new California law on bars and nightclubs?

An all-new California law now asks bars and nightclubs to provide drink lids to people who ask for them. This is restricted for venues with Type 48 licenses, which permit establishments to sell beer, wine and spirits.