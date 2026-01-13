Stephen Spencer Pittman’s confession texts to father revealed after Beth Israel synagogue fire

The FBI filed charges in the fire incident at the Beth Israel Congregation synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi, identifying the suspect as 19-year-old Stephen Spencer Pittman. In an affidavit filed at a Mississippi district court, the FBI revealed how they zeroed in on Pittman, including the key role of Pittman's father in his capture. 2018 photo shows an armed Hinds County Sheriff's deputy outside of the Beth Israel Congregation synagogue in Jackson, Miss. (AP)

The FBI revealed that Stephen Spencer Pittman texted his father during the act of setting fire to the synagogue, shortly after the 3 a.m. on Saturday. The father, identified only as 'S.P.' in the affidavit, pleaded with his son to return home.

Pittman allegedly confessed to the crime and told his father that he was ready to face the consequences. He said, "I did my research," and admitted that he was "due for a homerun," per the affidavit. His father then contacted FBI on January 10, saying his son had admitted to the crime.

According to the affidavit, Pittman texted a photo of the Beth Israel Congregation to his father shortly after reaching the location. "There's a furnace in the back," he told his father, admitting that he had taken off the license plate of his car. "Hoodie is on and they have the best camera," Pittman told his father, per the FBI affidavit.

The fire erupted at the Beth Israel Congregation at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Security footage showed the suspect entering the location and pouring a liquid on the rear side of the building.

Pittman Laughed While Confessing To His Father After the incident, Stephen Spencer Pittman texted his family saying he lost his phone and was trying to procure a new one. "Y'all gotta text this number for right now, it's Spencer," he said, revealing that he is texting from a different phone. Pittman also admitted to facing difficulties in trying to log into his Apple account.

When Pittman arrived at his home in Madison later in the morning of January 10, his father observed burn marks on his body. After the father confronted Pittman about last night's texts and the burn marks, Pittman reportedly laughed and confessed to the crime, the FBI affidavit stated.