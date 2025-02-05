Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' widow Allison Holker says dancer was never ‘the same’ after ayahuasca

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' life changed after he went on an “ayahuasca journey,” according to his widow, Allison Holker. During an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the 35-year-old recalled how her late husband, who died by suicide in December 2022, was never the same after taking the psychoactive beverage, which is often consumed in a ritualistic setting by those who believe in its spiritual healing powers. Allison Holker opens up about her late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' 'ayahuasca journey'

“I think it was a very big turning point for him,” Holker said of tWitch while promoting her memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light. “I feel like his heart was never really in the same place when he came back. There was something missing in his eyes,” she added.

The So You Think You Can Dance alumna went on to say, “It just kind of feels like he opened something up to himself that he never healed. And never fully escaped,” adding that she was “really sad” about the hardships her late husband went through secretly.

Holker explained that while she remembers tWitch as a “wonderful person” and would continue to celebrate him, she could not “celebrate so much of his [choices].” “That's a really fine line I have to walk as a mother right now … because [the kids] are very hurt by their father's decision,” she said.

The professional dancer revealed that her children - son Maddox, 9 and daughter Zaia, 5, have “a lot of triggers that they have to be in therapy now to really work through.” In her memoir, Holker calls tWitch's death “incomprehensible.” She also revealed a note from him “written on pages torn from a yellow pad was found near his body, addressed to me, our kids, and his family.”