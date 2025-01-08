Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' widow Allison Holker gets candid about his alleged drug use, faces severe backlash

Allison Holker opened up on her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss' alleged drug use as part of the press tour for her upcoming memoir This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light. In an interview with People magazine published Tuesday, the 36-year-old revealed that she discovered a “cornucopia” of drugs in the choreographer's closet after he died by suicide at the age of 40 in 2022. Allison Holker opens up about her late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' alleged drug use

Just weeks after Boss took his own life, Holker found drugs, including mushrooms, pills and “other substances I had to look up on my phone,” hidden inside his shoeboxes. The So You Think You Can Dance alumna explained that she made the shocking discovery while selecting an outfit for him for the funeral. “It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed,” she told the outlet.

Holker explained that it was an “alarming” moment for her as she had to “learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about].” “It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that,” she continued, adding that she throughout their marriage, she believed they had “very honest” communication, including about Boss' marijuana use.

The dancer further told the outlet that Boss, who was sexually assaulted by a male figure during his childhood, was “wrestling with a lot inside himself, and he was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn't want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much.” While she felt betrayed by his secrets, Holker said that by reading his journals, she gained a “better perspective of where he was in life and the type of things he was struggling with.”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' friends, family slam Allison Holker for tell-all memoir about late DJ

Boss' brother, Dré Rose, and friend, Courtney Ann Platt, called out Holker in the wake of her bombshell revelations about her late husband. “Anyone who knows me, knows I go straight to source during a conflict and handle my business but since there’s clearly no shame in being so public, I haven’t said a word in two years but here I go,” Platt wrote on Instagram.

She went on to slam the book and Holker's interview as “by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life.” Platt also revealed that at the time of Boss' funeral, she was made to sign “some weird NDA,” including his mother, who Holker “treated like garbage this entire time.”

Platt called out Holker for running a “smear campaign” against Boss. “You’re a living, breathing bulldozer. Stick to your own demons. Shame on you Allison, shame on your money hungry team. Let my friend Rest in Peace not your PR,” she said. Meanwhile, Boss' brother reposted Platt's message adding, “No lies told…” He also shared a friend’s Instagram Story on his profile, which read, “a disgrace and despicable human to do this to a grieving family.”