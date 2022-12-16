Priyanka Chopra mourns Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death, says: ‘You never know what someone is going through'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has paid tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the beloved dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. He died at the age of 40 and is survived by his wife and three children. (Also Read | Ellen DeGeneres shares heartbreaking note as her show's DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss dies at 40)

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Priyanka posted a photo of Stephen and wrote, "Still processing this. You gave so much to the world." She also added, "You just never know what someone is going through. Rest in peace and love tWitch. You truly were a light. My condolences to @allisonholker and the children (red heart emoji)."

Earlier, his wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement to People magazine, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

On Twitter, Ellen DeGeneres shared a note alongside a photo of the two embracing in a hug backstage. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," she wrote.

Stephen started his tenure at Ellen's show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. The dancer-DJ also appeared in films like Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL. He also featured in Disney’s The Hip Hop Nutcracker, released this year.

He also had placed as a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance and later judged season 17 of the dance competition show. The Alabama native studied dance performance at Southern Union State Community College and Chapman University. His love of dancing permeated through all aspects of his life as he aspired to emulate greats like Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire.

Celebrities like Kerry Washington and Carrie Ann Inaba posted on social media mourning his death. Kerry posted on Instagram, “Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him.”

