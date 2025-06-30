Two people were injured in a shooting near Greenwich Village on Sunday night, June 29. The incident took place just blocks from Stonewall Inn. According to police, shots were fired at three Sheridan Square just after 10 pm, ABC 7 reported. Stonewall Inn shooting: 2 shot in Greenwich Village after NYC Pride March (Unsplash - representational image)

One person was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. While another person was injured in the leg, it is unclear if they were shot. The circumstances around the incident remain unknown.

The incident took place after the NYC Pride March celebrations, according to social media posts. One video captured the chaos, and was shared on X with the caption, “Citizen app showing lots of people still out on the streets for the NYC Pride Parade celebrations. Shooting on West 4, right around Stonewall. One of the victims is in critical condition. Police looking for a male wearing hoodie, white sunglasses, white shorts, sneakers.”

More videos from the scene have surfaced on X. One is captioned, “NOW: The scene outside of the Stonewall Inn where 2 people have been SHOT during Pride Celebrations in New York City.” Another video was shared with the caption, “NYC: One of the victims was shot in the head and is in critical condition. Police seen investigating, with area near Stonewall Inn taped off as Pride Celebrations continue.”