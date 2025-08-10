‘Stratus’ COVID variant spreads in US: All you need to know

A new COVID-19 variant, known as Variant XFG or "Stratus," is spreading in the United States and worldwide. Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to continue providing protection against symptomatic and severe illness caused by this variant, according to a report by USA Today. Several countries in the South-East Asia region have reported a concurrent increase in new infections and hospital admissions where XFG is widespread. Under the WHO list of COVID variants to watch for, Nimbus has been classified as a "variant under monitoring."(Unsplash/Representational)

So far, data suggest this variant does not cause more severe illness or higher mortality compared to other circulating strains.

The CDC highlighted that states including Alabama, Alaska, California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas are experiencing high or very high case levels.

Other states such as Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin are also seeing a rise in cases linked to this variant.

All you need to know about Variant XFG

XFG is a recombinant strain formed by combining two earlier variants: F.7 and LP.8.1.2, the latter now the second most common strain in the US.

Scientists suggest it carries mutations that may help it evade the immune system better, though this does not mean it spreads faster.

Originally identified in Southeast Asia in January, XFG accounted for nearly 0% of US cases in March but grew to 2% in April, 6% in May, and about 14% by late June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A similar rise has been seen globally, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting XFG made up 7.4% of cases in early May, increasing to 22.7% by the end of June across 38 countries.

In a late June report, WHO placed XFG on its watchlist but assessed the additional public health risk as "low" worldwide. It also stated that current COVID-19 vaccines are "expected to remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease."

Classified as a SARS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring (VUM), XFG is spreading globally, but based on available evidence, WHO considers its additional public health threat to be low.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC continues to list common COVID symptoms such as:

Fever or chills

Cough

Fatigue

Sore throat

Loss of taste or smell

Congestion

Muscle aches

Shortness of breath

Headache

Nausea or vomiting