Subaru windshield settlement: Eligibility and claim process

Subaru owners across the US may be entitled to compensation, following a major settlement over reports of spontaneously cracking windshields in several of the automaker’s popular models. As part of the agreement, consumers who experienced damage — and paid out of pocket to fix it — could now be eligible for reimbursement and extended warranty coverage, as reported by SlashGear. After a significant settlement over claims of windscreen cracking in some of the carmaker's well-known models, Subaru owners in the US may be eligible for compensation.(REUTERS)

The settlement applies to drivers who owned or leased specific 2019–2022 Subaru models, including the Ascent, Forester, Legacy, and Outback. According to the terms of the agreement, windshields in these vehicles were allegedly prone to cracking without external impact, often shortly after purchase. Subaru has not admitted wrongdoing but has agreed to settle the claims to avoid further litigation.

What Subaru owners can expect

Eligible consumers may receive direct cash reimbursement for previous windshield repairs. The amount depends on the level of documentation provided. In some cases, owners may recoup more than they originally paid for repairs. Additionally, the settlement provides an extended warranty, offering a one-time windshield replacement for qualified vehicles — valid for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

This dual-track approach — refunding previous expenses while safeguarding future repairs — aims to address a long-standing frustration among customers who faced repeated out-of-pocket costs for what they believed was a design defect.

Next steps for owners

Drivers who believe they are eligible must complete a claims process, which includes submitting proof of repair and, if available, photographs of the damaged windshield. Those with stronger documentation are likely to receive higher reimbursement. While the official deadline for claims has passed, affected consumers are still encouraged to inquire, especially about warranty eligibility.

This development comes at a time when consumer awareness around class action settlements is growing. In the auto industry particularly, defective components and costly repairs often go unchallenged. Settlements like this signal a shift in accountability — and may encourage other automakers to resolve similar disputes before they escalate.