SUNY Erie City shooting reports: What happened on downtown campus today? All we know

A major police response was triggered at the downtown campus of SUNY Erie in Buffalo on Friday morning, per local time, following reports of a possible shooting situation. Officials have not yet confirmed whether shots were fired or if there are any injuries. (Unsplash/ Representational)

According to WIVB, the campus was placed under lockdown and later evacuated after what authorities described as an ongoing “police situation” near the area. Law enforcement agencies including Buffalo Police, New York State Police, Transit Police, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Police were first called to the campus at around 10:50 am, with students receiving an email alert informing them of the lockdown.

Authorities urged the public to stay away as the situation unfolded. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz asked people to avoid the area, describing it as an “ongoing situation.”

Also Read: Indiana University campus mass shooting: Here's what happened in Bloomington after ‘Little 500’

The campus, located between North Division Street and Swan Street as well as Washington Street and Elm Street, saw a heavy police presence as officers worked to secure the area.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether shots were fired or if there are any injuries, and details remain limited as the situation continues to develop.

Professor describes tense moments inside classroom A faculty member on campus described the tense moments during the lockdown. Brian Jank, a professor teaching at the time, said he took immediate precautions. “I pushed the table against the door because ECC trains people on potential situations like that,” he told WIVB.

Also Read: College and Clinton Street shooting: Several injured amid gunfire on University of Iowa campus; video shows chaos

He added that within minutes, officers arrived and attempted to enter classrooms. “About 10, 15 minutes later cops came trying to open the door, they had military-grade weapons. It was a pretty serious situation,” he said.