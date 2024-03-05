Super Tuesday: Alabama's primary race takes centrestage after SC ruling

Alabama's primary race in 2nd Congressional District takes centrestage in today's Super Tuesday contest. It is featuring a crowded and competitive field in the wake of a federal court-ordered redraw to enhance Black voters' influence. Today Democrats are eyeing this Deep South seat as a prime opportunity to swing in their favour, while Republicans are determined to retain their hold. TOPSHOT - Women drop off their ballots into a ballot box on March 4, 2024 at the Los Angeles County Registrar in Norwalk, California ahead of the Primary election on "Super Tuesday," March 5.(AFP)

A total of 18 candidates, comprising 11 Democrats and seven Republicans, are vying for victory in this high-stakes race. Following the court's ruling in November, which aimed to rectify the dilution of Black residents' voting strength, this contest becomes a pivotal battleground. The court mandate has empowered Black voters to ensure a fair chance for their preferred candidate.

Alabama is one of 16 states which has more votes and delegates at stake than any other day of the primary campaign season.

Biden is facing a challenge from U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, with many also inclined to vote for ‘uncommitted,’ which received about 13% of the vote in the Michigan primary. In the Republican race, Trump once again faces former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who scored her first victory on Sunday in the Washington, D.C., primary but faces a tough electoral map on Super Tuesday.

Alabama will also hold its state primary on Tuesday, with voters deciding primaries for Supreme Court chief justice and Public Service Commission, as well as a statewide ballot measure. Notable contenders include Shomari Figures, former deputy chief of staff to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, and high-profile members of the Alabama Legislature.

The results of previous contests in this campaign will help analyze the vote returns from Alabama. In previous contests Haley has performed best in pro-Democrat areas, while Trump has been dominant in Republican-voting areas. In both New Hampshire and South Carolina she beat Trump in heavily Democratic areas but lost in other areas. Previously, Trump won the 2016 primary here by more than 20 points. The more moderate option that year, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, was a distant fifth place with only 4% of the vote. Alabama’s political wiring works heavily in Trump’s favour and doesn’t show any clear paths to victory for Haley.