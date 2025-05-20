Superman: When are early screenings and how to get tickets? All you need to know

Fans won’t have to wait until Superman officially arrives in cinemas on 11 July 2025. DC Studios has just confirmed that early screenings of the film will take place four days earlier. Now, excited fans of the Man of Steel are keen to find out how to get tickets for the 7 July showing. Prime subscribers who want to attend the early screening can visit the PrimePremiere.amazon website about a week before the event.(IMDB)

How to get tickets for the early Superman screening ?

Amazon has teamed up with DC Studios as part of its Prime Premiere programme to host special early screenings of Superman on 7 July. While full details on how to get tickets are yet to be announced, these screenings will only be available to Amazon Prime members. The showings are expected to begin at 7 PM local time in select US cities.

Prime subscribers who want to attend the early screening can visit the PrimePremiere.amazon website about a week before the event. On the website, they’ll need to go to the ‘Reserve Tickets’ section and choose a nearby cinema—if it’s part of the programme. After selecting the 7 PM slot at their chosen location, users must log in using their Amazon Prime account.

Each member will be able to reserve up to two tickets, based on current information. Once the booking is complete, successful users will need to arrive at the cinema on 7 July, with check-in starting from 6:15 PM.

At the moment, it’s unclear if early screenings will be available outside the US. Also, only a limited number of Prime members will be able to watch James Gunn’s first film in the new DC Universe through the Prime Premiere offer.

More updates on how to secure tickets for the early screenings of Superman are expected soon.