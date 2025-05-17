James Gunn's Superman plot eerily similar to this scene from Shaktimaan? Fans think so

James Gunn’s much-awaited Superman reboot has taken the internet by storm with its recently-released trailer. While DC fans across the globe are dissecting every frame of the video, eagle-eyed Indian fans were quick to point out something rather unexpected — the similarities between Superman’s plot and an episode from India’s iconic superhero show from the 90s, Shaktimaan. (Also Read: With the box office down, James Gunn predicts summer of 'Superman' to the rescue) Fans draw similarities between Superman trailer and Shaktimaan scene.

James Gunn's Superman trailer

On May 15, the much-anticipated trailer of James Gunn's Superman was released. It begins with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) interviewing Superman (David Corenswet). She is heard saying, “You’ve come under a lot of fire…” — referencing the intense public scrutiny Superman has been facing. She further informs him that the Defence Secretary will be looking into his actions, to which Superman responds, “My actions? I stopped a war!” The trailer then shows Superman in full costume, standing on a battlefield, with the revelation that his actions involved illegally entering a foreign country to stop a conflict. He is later seen being arrested for it.

Now, fans speculating about the film's plot have drawn parallels with a scene from the Indian show Shaktimaan. The particular episode shows Shaktimaan stopping a bank robbery and catching the thieves. However, instead of being praised, he is interrogated by police officers who question whether he has the authority to act as a saviour — much like Superman is questioned about stopping a war. Shaktimaan is also asked whether he has a licence to fly and is further grilled about his source of income. Sharing the similarities, an Instagram user wrote, “James Gunn copied the storyline from Shaktimaan episode 114.”

Fans were quick to share their reactions. One internet user wrote, “This is perfect (laughing emoji).” Another commented, “Now I understand why every superhero wants to hide their true identity.” A third wrote, “Shaktimaan was way ahead of its time.” However, some users defended Superman, noting that Shaktimaan was itself inspired by Western superheroes. “Shaktimaan copied Superman episodes. It hurt when I found out growing up, but it was still nice to have had the series,” said one. Another added, “And Shaktimaan copied it from the Lois & Clark show.”

About Shaktimaan

The superhero television series, created and produced by Mukesh Khanna, starred him as the titular hero who gained superhuman abilities through meditation and mastery of the five elements of nature. The show was immensely popular and is remembered for its cultural impact, particularly among children.

About Superman

The upcoming American superhero film marks the first instalment in the new DC Universe (DCU) and serves as a reboot of the Superman film series. Written, directed and co-produced by James Gunn, the film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 11.