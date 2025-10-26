Surf City fire: Massive blaze near Trailer Bar in North Carolina, visuals show thick smoke; first details here

A fire was reported in Surf City, North Carolina on Saturday. The blaze reportedly impacted several structures and was seen across the Trailer Bar at 1701 N New River Dr there. A fire was seen in North Carolina's Surf City on Saturday.(X/@treptow_martin)

Authorities spoke to local media about the blaze with Surf City Police Chief Phillip Voorhees confirming that at least one home was destroyed in the blaze, while two others were damaged. He shared that there were no injuries as per WECT. While the call came at 5:40 p.m, they managed to put the fire out by 6:30, authorities further shared.

Crews present at the scene are asking people to continue avoiding the area for now, as per local media reports. Due to the blaze, the 1700 block of North Shore Drive and North New River Drive are closed, as per local reports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Visuals of Surf City fire emerge

Several social media profiles shared visuals of the fire. One person asked on Facebook “What’s on fire here in Surf City?”. They shared a photo from across a field, where thick, black smoke could be seen rising in the distance.

Another person shared a video, where the smoke could be seen rising from a distance. The fire reportedly broke out in the north end of Surf City. Sharing the video on Facebook, the person wrote “Enormous fire in Surf City.” Citing police scanners, they said that multiple structures were reportedly impacted.

Another person shared prayer emoticons while speaking about the blaze. The photo from a Surf City public group, noted “Roughly 5 houses burning right now across from Trailer bar in Surfcity spreading”. The image was shared on X as well, with a person writing “Roughly 5 houses burning right now across from Trailer Bar in Surf City spreading…Thats County line.. at Broadway St. more or less.…”

One person sharing pictures on FB claimed that a propane tank blew, which led to the fire. However, official confirmation will only come after the investigation is completed.