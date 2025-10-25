American House Southgate fire: Massive blaze at senior assistance center, occupants inside; videos show flames

Firefighters are at the scene, battling a huge blaze which broke out in Southgate, Michigan, on Friday night. The two-alarm fire is at American House, a senior assistance center, as per multiple local reports. Units from all surrounding cities are reportedly assisting. Screengrab from video.(X/@LaszloRealtor)

The blaze broke out at Allen Road and Dix Toledo, and firefighters are first attempting to clear out the building, which is occupied, local media reported. The number of injuries is currently unknown.

Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh told WXYZ that authorities are working to get transportation to the senior center for who had been displaced by the fire, and added that family members could reunite with residents there as well.

Visuals of blaze emerge

Many shared videos of the deadly blaze showing firefighting efforts underway. Units from all surrounding cities are reportedly assisting.

“Large multi-alarm fire at the Southgate American House senior living center at 16333 Allen Road in Wayne County, MI. Multi-unit response ongoing,” a person shared on X, posting a map of where the assisted living center is.

People who live around the facility reportedly told WDIV Local 4 they believed that everyone had made it out of the facility uninjured. A person whose father reportedly was at the center shared their experience.

“My Dad lived in American House in Southgate, thankfully he’s okay and they got everyone out. Thank you God. Jodi found him. But He wanted to go on the bus to comfort his friends,” they wrote on Facebook, adding, “Prayers to everyone. And Thank you God for saving my Dad and everyone else from that terrible fire.”

Others offered prayers. “Prayers for the safety of all the elderly folks in the Southgate American House,” a person wrote, and another added, “I just seen the American House in Southgate is on fire and people are trapped.... Please, say a prayer for these elderly folks and the staff... and all the rescue teams coming from other cities to help...”

Another clip of the blaze showed emergency medical services at the scene.

Where is American House, Southgate?

American House Southgate promises a ‘warm and welcoming environment’ for senior living ‘at its finest’, as per the official site. It is located in the heart of Downriver in Southgate, Michigan, minutes away from riverside shopping and dining in Wayne County's downtown Wyandotte. “Our beautiful senior community offers well-appointed apartments in a variety of floor plans,” the assisted living center adds.