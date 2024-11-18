Sweden, Finland urge citizens to get ready for ‘war’ as Biden accused of triggering WWIII with missile decision

In response to mounting concerns of a conflict with Russia, Sweden is distributing over five million leaflets to its citizens, offering them clear-cut instructions on how to get ready for the prospect of war and how to store up food and water. Sweden's Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said that as the global context had changed, advice to Swedish households had to be reviewed to reflect the reality of the situation(AP)

This development comes as a rift between Russia and Ukraine's western allies have escalated to unprecedented levels after the Biden administration authorised Kyiv to use the US-supplied long-range missiles to strike targets within Russia.

The action has not only infuriated Russia, but also supporters of Donald Trump, the US president-elect, who promised to curtail US assistance to Ukraine and bring the conflict to a swift conclusion.

The action infuriated supporters of Donald Trump, the US president-elect, who promised to curtail US assistance to Ukraine and bring the conflict to a swift conclusion.

Following the announcement of Biden's decision, Trump Jr., the President elect's eldest son, wrote on X: “The military industrial complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives.”

Tensions surge for Sweden and Finland

Meanwhile, neighboring Finland has also established a new website on preparedness. Moreover, Norwegians too recently received pamphlets, directing them how to survive on their own for a week in the case of war and other hazards.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Sweden and Finland both moved towards joining the US-led military alliance NATO, ending decades of military non-alignment.

Here's what Sweden has instructed to its citizens

Citing the dire state of security, Stockholm has frequently advised Swedes to get ready mentally as well as logistically for an eventuality of war since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The brochure 'If Crisis or War Comes' provides information on how to be ready for emergencies like war, natural catastrophes, or cyberattacks. It was distributed by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB).

“The global security situation increases the risks that nuclear weapons could be used. In the event of an attack with nuclear, biological or chemical weapons, take cover in the same way as in an air attack,” it reads, as per Daily Mail.

The updates version of the pamphlet additionally contains a message: “We will never give up if Sweden is attacked by another country.”

“All information to the effect that resistance is to cease is false.”