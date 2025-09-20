‘Tariff on talent’: Indian-origin ex-Microsoft exec rebukes Trump's $100K H-1B plan

Democrat Nick Pyati, an Indian-origin congressional candidate who worked for Microsoft, rebuked President Donald Trump's executive order, which adds a $100,000 fee to H-1B visa applications. The president, on Friday, signed a proclamation announcing his latest immigration move. Pyati said it is a ‘tariff on talent’. Donald Trump displays a signed executive order on gold card visa in the Oval Office (REUTERS)

“Donald Trump is already sapping America’s economic strength with a tariff on goods, and now he’s hurting us further with a tariff on talent. There are bright, talented, driven people all over the world, and the United States is fortunate that a lot of them want to be here. Our choice is simple: let them come and make our economy more competitive, or keep them out so they compete against us," Pyati said.

Read More: Trump's $100K H-1B move: When will the visa bill go into effect? First details out

Who is Nick Pyati?

Pyati, the son of Indian immigrants, grew up in the Chicago area with a deep appreciation for community, service, and opportunity. His academic path took him from the University of Chicago to Columbia University, followed by advanced degrees at Yale Law School and Harvard Kennedy School.

Early in his career, Nick joined Teach for America, teaching ninth-grade English and second grade in New York City. He later served in the US Department of Justice during the Obama administration, where he prosecuted corporate price-fixing cases that impacted consumers.

Read More: ‘End of H-1B program…’: Experts warn against Trump's latest move amid immigration crackdown

In recent years, Nick worked at Microsoft, guiding strategy and innovation for the Windows division. Now, he has stepped away from the private sector to pursue public service, launching a campaign for Congress with the goal of helping to restore and strengthen the promise of America.

Trump's H-1B overhaul

President Trump signed a proclamation that will require a new annual $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the fee will be charged per year and added that “all big companies” are on board.

H-1B visas are meant to bring the best and brightest foreigners for high-skilled jobs that tech companies find difficult to fill with qualified US citizens and permanent residents. The program instead has turned into a pipeline for overseas workers who are often willing to work for as little as $60,000 annually. That is far less than $100,000-plus salaries typically paid to US technology workers.

Trump on Friday insisted that the tech industry would not oppose the move. “I think they're going to be very happy,” he said.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)