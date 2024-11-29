Taylor Swift could help Prince Harry amid his battle for security in the UK

Taylor Swift could emerge as an important source of help for Prince Harry following his fight for police protection in the UK. The Duke of Sussex and his family have been denied taxpayer-funded protection since they left the royal fold. While he lost a legal fight with the Home Office early in the year, Harry is ready to challenge the ruling in the Court of Appeal in April 2025. Following his legal battle for police protection, Prince Harry may find support from Taylor Swift, who received security during her concert. ((Photo by Ethan Cairns / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, @taylorswift/Instagram))

How can Taylor Swift help Prince Harry?

A former met assistant commissioner, Neil Basu, believes that Swift, who was provided with special police escorts for her Eras Tour concert in London in August, could help Prince Harry strengthen his case. Swift was provided with security following the threat of terror attacks. Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, reportedly bargained with the Met Police officers to provide the popstar with additional security, as reported by The Mirror.

Basu revealed, “I would have made the same decision. But the same logic applies surely to the youngest son and family of our King?" He added that there is a “very real and disgusting threat” against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children. He told The Telegraph that the Lover singer faced serious threats, adding, “So are those faced by Prince Harry and his family."

The decision by the Metropolitan Police to provide special police escorts to the popstar stirred controversy due to concerns about political interference. However, Met Police insisted that they worked independently and in a statement said, “Our decision-making is based on a thorough assessment of threat, risk and harm and the circumstances of each case."

Harry’s legal struggle for police protection

Harry's legal challenge for taxpayer-funded protection argued that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) was not transparent in its decision-making and that he was treated unfairly compared to others, seeking clarity on the criteria for security allocation.

After initially losing the case, Harry was granted the right to challenge the decision by the Court of Appeal. The court indicated there was a "real prospect of success" in arguing that Ravec had failed to adhere to its own written policy in making the security decisions.

He has also been vocal about his fears of losing security and how this has resulted in him and his family not being able to return to England.