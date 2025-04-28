TD Jakes is stepping down: Here's who will lead the Potter's House after the bishop

Bishop TD Jakes announced on Sunday that he plans to step down as senior pastor of The Potter's House in Dallas. The 67-year-old founded the megachurch in the 6700 block of Kiest Boulevard near Dallas Baptist University in 1996. It now has over 30,000 members. Jakes, however, added that he will remain Chairman of the Board and spiritual overseer of The Potter’s House. Only the daily pastoral duties will be transferred. Bishop TD Jakes is stepping down as senior paston of Potter's House(Photo- X (Twitter))

"For nearly 50 years, I've had the honor of connecting with and serving the local and global community as a pastor, global faith leader and unwavering truth teller", Jakes said.

“As I enter my 50th year in the public spotlight, I recognize the urgent need to address more challenges of our time, particularly the looming threat of a disappearing middle class, social unrest and closing opportunity gaps. This pivotal moment calls me to focus on a legacy of economic empowerment, serving as a bridge between community, culture, and corporate alliances to help position our nation for a stronger future,” he added.

Who will lead the Potter's House after TD Jakes?

Jakes announced that his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts, would be senior pastors of the church. The two are expected to take over later this year.

“Elevating Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah as the new senior pastors of The Potter’s House, we will honor our rich history while embracing a future that demands innovative ministry for the coming age. This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth. I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister. This moment isn’t an ending, it’s an expansion. We are not only passing a mantle we are multiplying impact. Leadership is not static, it is dynamic. It demands the courage to evolve,” TD Jakes said.

The announcement comes after Jakes experienced a health emergency in November 2024.