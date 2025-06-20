Telegram founder Pavel Durov on why he fathered over 100 kids: ‘They are all…’

Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of instant messaging app Telegram, said he will leave his estimated $13.9 billion fortune for more than 100 children he has fathered. File photo of Pavel Durov(AFP)

In an interview with French political magazine Le Point, the 40-year-old revealed that he is the “official father” of six children with three different partners, while the scores of others came through sperm donation.

Pavel Durov shares why he fathered 100+ children

The Russia-born tech tycoon, who recently wrote his will, said he does not differentiate between his legal children and those who were conceived with the sperm he donated.

“They are all my children and will all have the same rights! I don’t want them to tear each other apart after my death,” CNN quoted Durov as saying.

The businessman stated that he “started donating sperm 15 years ago” at a clinic to help his friend. Later on, he was informed that “more than 100 babies had been conceived this way in 12 countries.”

This isn't the first time Durov has addressed this matter. Last year, he shared on Telegram that a doctor told him that it was his “civic duty” to donate his “high quality donor material”.

However, Durov told the magazine that none of his children will be granted access to their inheritance for 30 years.

Why so? Durov, currently in Dubai, wants them to live like “normal people, to build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account.”

Asked why he wrote his will at the age of 40, Durov said his job involves risk as defending freedoms earns you many enemies, including within powerful states.

Durov asserted that he wants to protect his children as well as Telegram, which looks forward to remaining “faithful to the values I defend.”

He even spoke about the criminal charges he faces in France, where he was arrested last year on charges relating to a host of crimes. These included allegations that Telegram was complicit in aiding drug traffickers as well as people spreading child pornography, according to CNN.

Durov has called these charges “absurd.”

FAQs:

1. What is Pavel Durov's net worth?

According to Bloomberg, he has an estimated net worth of $13.9 billion.

2. Where is Pavel Durov now?

Durov is currently in Dubai, where his company is based. He holds dual citizenship of France and the UAE.

3. When was Telegram launched?

Durov founded Telegram in 2013. The social media app remains highly popular in Russia.