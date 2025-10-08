Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Temecula Sandia Fire: Blaze near Murrieta sparks evacuation warnings; see map and location

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 06:21 am IST

Sandia Fire that broke out west of the Temecula and Murrieta area in California has grown to 50 acres, threatening structures and prompting evacuation warnings.

The Sandia Fire that broke out west of the Temecula and Murrieta area in California has grown to 50 acres, threatening structures and prompting evacuation warnings. According to Cal Fire, the blaze was first reported at 3:20 p.m. on Sandia Creek Road, west of Doville Ranch Road and Lynda Lane, in De Luz.

The Sandia Fire broke out in California on Tuesday.(X/ CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire)
The Sandia Fire broke out in California on Tuesday.(X/ CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire)

"The fire is now 50 acres. Additional air and ground resources are en route due to the structure threat," Cal Fire reported at 5 p.m.

See the evacuation map here.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Temecula Sandia Fire: Blaze near Murrieta sparks evacuation warnings; see map and location
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On