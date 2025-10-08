Temecula Sandia Fire: Blaze near Murrieta sparks evacuation warnings; see map and location

The Sandia Fire that broke out west of the Temecula and Murrieta area in California has grown to 50 acres, threatening structures and prompting evacuation warnings. According to Cal Fire, the blaze was first reported at 3:20 p.m. on Sandia Creek Road, west of Doville Ranch Road and Lynda Lane, in De Luz. The Sandia Fire broke out in California on Tuesday.(X/ CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire)

"The fire is now 50 acres. Additional air and ground resources are en route due to the structure threat," Cal Fire reported at 5 p.m.

See the evacuation map here.