Temple Israel Synagogue suspect update: First info on West Bloomfield shooter out after car ramming

A suspect rammed their vehicle before opening fire at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan on Thursday. The sheriff confirmed that security engaged in gunfire with at least one person after WDIV-TV reported that a truck crashed into the building. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building as smoke billowed from the synagogue's roof. Law enforcement respond to a call at Temple Israel synagogue on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township (AP)

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents are on scene of an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation” at the synagogue.

First info on suspect The Associated Press cited sources to report that the shooting suspect, who has not been identified yet, was killed at the scene. Fox News stated that the security guard at Temple Israel shot the shooter. Earlier in the day, Oakland County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Bouchard said no one is in custody yet.

Meanwhile, the Jewish Federation of Detroit urged heightened security across the region following the incident, advising all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol — nobody in or out of your building.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she was monitoring developments as authorities responded to the scene.

“This is heartbreaking,” the governor said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.”

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were working to secure the synagogue building. Officers began clearing the facility while allowing parents to retrieve their children from an early childhood learning center located inside the complex. Roughly a dozen parents rushed into the building after receiving permission from police.

Nearby schools also implemented emergency precautions. The West Bloomfield School District placed its campuses on lockdown while law enforcement handled the situation.

Temple Israel describes itself as the largest Reform synagogue in the United States, serving approximately 12,000 members, according to its website. The synagogue operates an early childhood education center and provides a variety of religious and educational programs for families and adults.

According to its website, the congregation is “passionate about helping Jewish communities across the globe” and says its mission is to “create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

