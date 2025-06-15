Texas Capitol evacuated after police identifies credible threat to US lawmakers

The Texas Department of Public Safety has ordered the Texas Capitol and its grounds to be evacuated after identifying a threat to US lawmakers who were set to attend the ‘No Kings’ protest later on Saturday. Texas authorities took the cautionary measure in light of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses being shot earlier.(AFP)

The authorities took the cautionary measure in light of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses being shot earlier that day in an attack that has been dubbed as “politically motivated.”

(Developing story. Details awaited.)