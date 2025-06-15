Search Search
Texas Capitol evacuated after police identifies credible threat to US lawmakers

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 01:21 AM IST

The Texas officials took the cautionary measure in light of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses being shot earlier that day.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has ordered the Texas Capitol and its grounds to be evacuated after identifying a threat to US lawmakers who were set to attend the ‘No Kings’ protest later on Saturday.

Texas authorities took the cautionary measure in light of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses being shot earlier.(AFP)
Texas authorities took the cautionary measure in light of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses being shot earlier.(AFP)

The authorities took the cautionary measure in light of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses being shot earlier that day in an attack that has been dubbed as “politically motivated.”

(Developing story. Details awaited.)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Follow Us On