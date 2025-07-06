Texas floods death toll by county: Here's an updated count of victims in Kerr, Travis, Burnet and Kendall

Texas floods death toll: At least 51 people, including several children, died after catastrophic floods hit southern and central Texas on Friday. Authorities confirmed that 27 girls from Camp Mystic were still missing and are unaccounted for as rescuers continued a massive search operation on Saturday. A Sheriff's deputy pauses while combing through the banks of the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic after a flash flood swept through the area (AP)

Governor Greg Abbott said that officials will work relentlessly to rescue and recover victims. “We will find every one of them,” he said.

Here's a death toll breakdown county-wise

The flooding in Kerr County killed at least 43 people, including 15 children, authorities confirmed. Three died and 10 others were missing in Travis County and a fatality was confirmed in Kendall County. Two people died in Burnet County, as per the updated count. The numbers are expected to rise.

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said 43 bodies had been recovered so far. These include 28 adults and 15 children.

43 in Kerr County

4 in Travis County

3 in Burnet County

1 in Kendall County

Flood details and impacts

Guadalupe River (Kerr, Kendall): Rose 26–29 feet in 45 minutes on Friday, driven by 10–20 inches of rain. Kerrville saw 2,796 households lose power. Camp Mystic and other camps faced catastrophic damage, with debris, vehicles, and homes swept away.

San Gabriel River (Travis, Burnet): Crested at 29.7–30.9 feet in Georgetown, with 5–12 inches of rain causing evacuations in Leander, Liberty Hill, and Marble Falls. The Lower Colorado River Authority opened floodgates at Wirtz and Starcke Dams, raising downstream risks.

Over 850 people were rescued, including hundreds from camps, using 14 helicopters, 12 drones, and 400–500 personnel. The Texas National Guard, US Coast Guard, and Border Patrol assisted in the operation. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem arrived in Texas and pledged that the Trump administration would use all available resources.