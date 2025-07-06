Tropical Storm Chantal's path updated: Where is the storm and when will it hit Carolinas; flash floods expected

Tropical Storm Chantal, the third named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, formed off the southeast US coast on Saturday and is set to make landfall near Charleston to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, late in the night or early Sunday morning, according to storm forecast. This image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Chantal forming off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday(AP)

With maximum sustained winds of 40–50 mph and heavy rainfall expected to cause flash flooding, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) have issued warnings.

Updated Path of Tropical Storm Chantal

As of 8 AM EDT, Chantal was located 150 miles south-southeast of Charleston, moving north at 2 mph.

The NHC forecasts a north-northwest trajectory on Saturday, shifting northeast by Sunday night, with landfall expected near Charleston to Myrtle Beach by midnight to early Sunday.

Chantal strengthened from Tropical Depression Three on Saturday morning, reaching 40 mph sustained winds, with some models predicting a peak of 50 mph before landfall.

Forecast Path

Saturday, July 5: Outer rain bands impact central Florida, eastern Georgia, and coastal Carolinas, with tropical storm conditions (winds ≥39 mph) starting Saturday evening in Roswell, Georgia, NWS noted.

Sunday, July 6: Center moves ashore in South Carolina, tracking northeast through North Carolina and Virginia.

Impact on South Carolina

Tropical Storm Warnings were issued from South Santee River to Cape Fear in North Carlina, with conditions expected Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Chantal is expected to bring 2–4 inches of rain across the coastal Carolinas, with 4–6 inches possible near Myrtle Beach to Wilmington, and isolated areas up to 6–8 inches. The NWS Wilmington warns of moderate flooding east of I-95, potentially causing road closures and requiring rescues or evacuations.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster urged residents to monitor forecasts and follow SCEMD updates, tweeting, “A potential tropical storm may show up for the weekend, starting tomorrow. Time to pay attention. #TeamSC."

NHC said: “Chantal’s slow movement increases flash flood risks, with 2–6 inches of rain expected, especially between Charleston and Hatteras. Prepare emergency kits and evacuation plans."