Texas: Gleeful bystanders cheer, mock cop lying unconscious after being hurled from speeding car in disturbing video

A disturbing video shows the moment a mob of onlookers mocked a police officer lying unconscious on the ground after being hurled from a speeding car in Texas while attempting to arrest a woman. In the video from Beaumont, a woman can be seen running across a parking lot and entering an open convertible while being chased by a cop. Gleeful bystanders in Texas cheer, mock cop lying unconscious after being hurled from speeding car in disturbing video (@CollinRugg/X_

The cop tries to jump into the back seat of the car to stop the woman. However, the woman hits the gas and sends the officer flying head-first into the pavement. A group of young bystanders laugh and cheer as the officer lies unconscious on the ground.

“Yo, yo! Police! Step on my man!” a person can be heard jeering as the convertible speeds out of the parking lot.

Police make arrests

The car’s suspected driver, 28-year-old Jamaysha Butler, was later arrested by police. Butler faces charges of Intoxication Assault and Evading Detention, both resulting in serious bodily injury to a peace officer, the Beaumont Police Department said on social media. Cops also arrested another woman named Melissa Bell, who was involved in the chaos. The 22-year-old has been accused of kicking the arresting officer while he was trying to bring her to a patrol car, KDFM reported.

Beaumont Police wrote in a Facebook post, “On Friday, January 3, 2025, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Little Woodrow’s, located at 6210 Phelan Boulevard. Upon arrival, an officer attempted to detain the individual involved in the disturbance. During the confrontation, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, causing the officer to sustain a serious head injury.”

The post added that Butler was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and charged. Bell was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest, interference with public duties, assault on a peace officer and outstanding warrants. Both Bell and Butler have had previous run-ins with the law.

The unarmed officer who was wounded in the incident was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was treated for a brain bleed, and is reportedly in stable condition.