Texas tornado update: Assessing power outages, injuries, damages in Mineral Wells; more storms and flood risks expected

A severe tornado hit three miles east of Mineral Wells, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, causing significant destruction to several buildings and injuring several residents as a persistent weather system continues to pose a threat to the area through Wednesday, April 29.

North Texas faces cleanup after a tornado near Mineral Wells caused significant damage and injuries.(X@scr0sX)

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The National Weather Service (NWS) said that the tornado made landfall along U.S. Highway 180 at 5:10 p.m., creating a three-mile path from the Country Club Estates neighborhood towards the National Vietnam War Museum. Two persons were admitted to the hospital for their injuries, while several others received medical assistance at the site, as per local officials.

Ryan Dunn, the fire chief of the city, stated that there were no immediate reports of fatalities or missing persons.

Dunn cautioned residents to avoid an industrial area where there is “major damage and major hazards that are all across the roads.”

This severe weather event occurred just days after a thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes resulted in at least two fatalities in northern Texas and displaced a minimum of 20 families.

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{{^usCountry}} Texas tornado: Deceased identified {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Texas tornado: Deceased identified {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities have identified two persons who lost their lives during the storms on Saturday in Parker and Wise counties.

In Wise County, 51-year-old Juan Madrid perished when an EF-2 tornado obliterated his family’s mobile home in Runaway Bay. His wife and two adult children are currently hospitalized in Dallas with severe injuries, FOX4 reported.

In Parker County, the family of Kathleen Lietzke has confirmed her death as a result of a tornado that hit Springtown. Her family characterized her as a "doer" who was profoundly committed to her family.

Texas tornado: Power outage, Springtown ISD schools closed

As recovery efforts continue and widespread power outages persist, Springtown ISD schools will remain closed on Wednesday.

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On Tuesday, thunderstorms, which included at least one unverified tornado, were attributed to large storm cells that were moving southeast from north-central Texas, according to Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The storms persisted into Tuesday night as they traversed Texas and advanced into Arkansas and Mississippi, as reported by the National Weather Service. These storms have the potential to generate hail exceeding 2 inches (5 centimeters), damaging winds, and possibly some tornadoes, as indicated by the agency.

In Mineral Wells, where the streets were strewn with fallen trees and other debris, the mayor declared a local state of disaster. Additionally, the city imposed a 10 p.m. curfew that will be lifted around dawn as authorities continue to evaluate the damage, stated Tim Denison, the police chief of the city.

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North Texas alert

North Texas continues to be under a weather alert as cleanup operations commence for the significant tornado damage reported near Mineral Wells, as per FOX4.

Although the immediate severe threat has diminished, further disturbances are anticipated to introduce additional rain and possible flooding to the DFW region until the conclusion of the workweek.

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Residents are advised to stay informed through local updates as cooler temperatures and unstable conditions remain until a forecasted clearing this weekend.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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