Tinder has agreed to pay $60.5 million to customers in order to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the dating platform of charging people aged 29 and above higher subscription fees. A complaint filed in 2015 in the Superior Court of the State of California in the County of Los Angeles alleged that Tinder charged older customers $19.99 per month for ‘Tinder Plus’ .However, the platform allegedly charged people under 30 only $9.99 to $14.99 per month. The $60.5 million tinder payout: How to claim your settlement cash today (Pexel - representational image)

Tinder Plus, which the company released back in 2015, gives customers premium features.

The complaint alleged that Tinder’s pricing policy violates California law, which prevents businesses from treating consumers unfairly based on defining characteristics.

"Tinder has brazenly announced and employed a multi-tiered pricing plan that treats consumers unequally based solely on their age," the lawsuit states.

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In December last year, both parties agreed to a $60.5 million settlement, court documents reviewed by USA Today revealed. Even though Tinder settled, the company "denies that it did anything wrong or violated any law or that any class members were injured by its age-based pricing policy," according to a class action notice.

How to claim your settlement cash today Those who purchased Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold in California on or after March 2, 2015, when they were over the age of 29, or any time after March 2, 2016, when they were over the age of 28, qualify for the settlement. The settlement website says that people will receive a share of the settlement on a per capita and pro rata basis.

Each class member can get a share equal to the net settlement amount approved by the court. This will then be divided by the total number of class members who participate in the settlement.

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Eligible users can secure their payment by visiting the official settlement website and choosing a payment method by August 18, 2026. Automatic payments are likely, but visiting the website ensures timely receipt via PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle.